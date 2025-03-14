BMW Navigates Tariff Turbulence Amid EU-US Trade Tensions

BMW, the renowned German carmaker, announced on Friday that it anticipates tariffs to cost the company 1 billion euros in 2025 earnings, as the trade conflict between the U.S. and the European Union heats up. European officials warn that the fallout from the trade war could be worse for the U.S. economy.

U.S. President Donald Trump has ramped up tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminium imports and placed a 25% duty on some vehicles from Mexico, including those from BMW, while threatening more tariffs on the EU, which he refers to as 'hostile.' Meanwhile, the EU is preparing to counter these measures, urging dialogue over confrontation.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said the impact of these tariffs, particularly on the company's China-made electric vehicles, has been conservatively estimated, with the firm not expected to face full measures for the entire year. The uncertainty surrounding these tariffs is affecting investment and hiring decisions, triggering a decline in economic growth while stocks remain volatile.

(With inputs from agencies.)