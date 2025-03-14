Left Menu

BMW Navigates Tariff Turbulence Amid EU-US Trade Tensions

BMW anticipates a billion-euro impact from rising tariffs amid escalating EU-US trade tensions. The carmaker is affected by President Trump's increased tariffs on steel, aluminum, and some vehicles. EU vows to retaliate, as economic uncertainty curtails spending and investment, affecting growth and profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:01 IST
BMW Navigates Tariff Turbulence Amid EU-US Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BMW, the renowned German carmaker, announced on Friday that it anticipates tariffs to cost the company 1 billion euros in 2025 earnings, as the trade conflict between the U.S. and the European Union heats up. European officials warn that the fallout from the trade war could be worse for the U.S. economy.

U.S. President Donald Trump has ramped up tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminium imports and placed a 25% duty on some vehicles from Mexico, including those from BMW, while threatening more tariffs on the EU, which he refers to as 'hostile.' Meanwhile, the EU is preparing to counter these measures, urging dialogue over confrontation.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said the impact of these tariffs, particularly on the company's China-made electric vehicles, has been conservatively estimated, with the firm not expected to face full measures for the entire year. The uncertainty surrounding these tariffs is affecting investment and hiring decisions, triggering a decline in economic growth while stocks remain volatile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025