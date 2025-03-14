Inditex Faces Emission Challenges Amid Increased Air Freight

Inditex, the owner of fast-fashion giant Zara, reported a 10% jump in transport emissions in 2024, largely driven by increased air freight usage from Asia to Spain. This operational shift resulted from disruptions in usual shipping routes, compelling the company to rely more on air transport to avoid logistical delays.

Despite the uptick in transport emissions, Inditex's overall greenhouse gas emissions remained steady compared to the previous year, owing to improved sustainable sourcing practices. The retailer made headway in reducing emissions in its 'purchased goods and services' category by 6%, aided by a shift towards lower-impact textiles.

As part of its long-term sustainability goals, Inditex aims to cut 'scope 3' emissions by 51% by 2030 and by 90% by 2040 from 2018 levels. The company's 2024 report outlines the necessary milestones to meet these targets, underscoring the urgency of integrating sustainable measures throughout its supply chain.

