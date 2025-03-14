Haryana's Push for Ambala-Chandigarh Metro Connection Revives

In a bid to ease traffic congestion and improve transportation efficiency, Haryana Minister Anil Vij has called for the introduction of a metro link between Ambala and Chandigarh. The appeal was made during a recent meeting with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Highlighting the persistent issue of traffic jams during peak hours, Vij emphasized the potential benefits of a metro train, noting it could save significant travel time for daily commuters. This push for improved connectivity comes as many people endure lengthy journeys between the two cities daily.

The proposal for the metro link was made at the party office in Ambala, reflecting the ongoing efforts to enhance regional infrastructure and public welfare in Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)