Traffic Volunteer Caught in Viral Bribery Scandal in Shillong

An investigation has been launched following a viral video in which a traffic volunteer in Shillong allegedly extorted Rs 15,000 from a visitor for entering a no-entry zone.

The incident occurred after an old Maruti 800 entered the Madanrting area's restricted zone. The traffic volunteer pursued the vehicle on a motorbike, intercepting it.

In the video, the volunteer is heard demanding a cash 'fine,' initially quoting Rs 1 lakh but eventually settling for Rs 15,000, which was withdrawn from an ATM. Law enforcement is now investigating to address any misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)