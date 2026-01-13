Traffic Volunteer Caught in Viral Bribery Scandal in Shillong
A viral video triggered an investigation into allegations that a traffic volunteer in Shillong extorted Rs 15,000 from a visitor after illegally entering a no-entry zone. After chasing the initial Rs 1 lakh demand down to Rs 15,000, the volunteer led the victim to an ATM before being released.
An investigation has been launched following a viral video in which a traffic volunteer in Shillong allegedly extorted Rs 15,000 from a visitor for entering a no-entry zone.
The incident occurred after an old Maruti 800 entered the Madanrting area's restricted zone. The traffic volunteer pursued the vehicle on a motorbike, intercepting it.
In the video, the volunteer is heard demanding a cash 'fine,' initially quoting Rs 1 lakh but eventually settling for Rs 15,000, which was withdrawn from an ATM. Law enforcement is now investigating to address any misconduct.
