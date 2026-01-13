Viral Video Leads to Arrest of Traffic Volunteer in Shillong

In Shillong, a traffic volunteer was apprehended following the release of a viral video that allegedly captured him extorting Rs 15,000 from a visitor from Assam's Silchar. The video depicted the volunteer demanding money after the driver entered a no-entry zone.

The incident occurred when a Maruti 800 car was signaled to stop by the volunteer in the Madanrting area. Upon the car's failure to stop, the volunteer pursued and intercepted the vehicle. The video reveals the volunteer intimidating and demanding cash from the driver to avoid a hefty imposed fine.

Negotiations led the volunteer to decrease his demand from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 17,000, eventually settling for Rs 15,000 after taking the driver to an ATM. This footage quickly gained traction online, prompting the police to arrest the involved volunteer. East Khasi Hills District SP Vivek Syiem confirmed the arrest, declaring such demands illegal.

