Revamping Road Safety: J&K's Bold Move for a Safer Tomorrow

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has unveiled the Road Safety Policy 2025, targeting a 50% reduction in road accidents and fatalities by 2030. This comprehensive plan includes establishing a state road safety council and implementing a Non-Motorised Transport Policy to safeguard non-motorised road users.

The policy, detailed in a recent notification, outlines significant institutional changes, such as a council headed by the transport minister and a lead agency led by an Additional Transport Commissioner. These entities aim to adopt global best practices in accident prevention and strategize actionable solutions for high-risk areas.

With over 22.66 lakh vehicles registered and high accident rates, the policy underscores the urgency of road safety initiatives in J&K. Efforts will focus on efficient traffic enforcement and promoting public transport to mitigate congestion. The policy also emphasizes engaging with citizens and policymakers through media campaigns to raise awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)