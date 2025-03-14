Revamping Road Safety: J&K's Bold Move for a Safer Tomorrow
The Jammu and Kashmir government introduces the Road Safety Policy 2025, aiming to reduce road accidents and fatalities by 50% by 2030. The policy includes measures like a state road safety council, accountability mechanisms, and the promotion of non-motorised transport.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has unveiled the Road Safety Policy 2025, targeting a 50% reduction in road accidents and fatalities by 2030. This comprehensive plan includes establishing a state road safety council and implementing a Non-Motorised Transport Policy to safeguard non-motorised road users.
The policy, detailed in a recent notification, outlines significant institutional changes, such as a council headed by the transport minister and a lead agency led by an Additional Transport Commissioner. These entities aim to adopt global best practices in accident prevention and strategize actionable solutions for high-risk areas.
With over 22.66 lakh vehicles registered and high accident rates, the policy underscores the urgency of road safety initiatives in J&K. Efforts will focus on efficient traffic enforcement and promoting public transport to mitigate congestion. The policy also emphasizes engaging with citizens and policymakers through media campaigns to raise awareness.
