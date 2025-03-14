Left Menu

British Stocks Surge Amid Defence and Mining Gains

British stocks closed higher on Friday, buoyed by gains in the defence and mining sectors. The FTSE 100 saw its best day in over a month despite a week marked by tariff uncertainties and weak earnings. Aerospace and defence stocks led the rise, driven by political and lending developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 23:04 IST
On Friday, British stocks witnessed an upswing, propelled by notable gains in defence and mining sectors, as the week wrapped up amidst continued uncertainty over U.S. tariff policies.

The FTSE 100 index climbed 1.1%, marking its strongest performance in over a month. Conversely, the index dropped over the week due to President Trump's inconsistent tariff strategies and disappointing quarterly earnings, while the midcap index increased by 1.6% for the day but registered its fourth consecutive weekly decline.

Defence stocks substantially contributed to sectoral gains, rising by 3.8%. This surge followed Britain's announcement of a substantial lending initiative to finance overseas purchases of British missiles and aircraft, complemented by Germany's plans to escalate defence spending.

