British Stocks Surge Amid Defence and Mining Gains

On Friday, British stocks witnessed an upswing, propelled by notable gains in defence and mining sectors, as the week wrapped up amidst continued uncertainty over U.S. tariff policies.

The FTSE 100 index climbed 1.1%, marking its strongest performance in over a month. Conversely, the index dropped over the week due to President Trump's inconsistent tariff strategies and disappointing quarterly earnings, while the midcap index increased by 1.6% for the day but registered its fourth consecutive weekly decline.

Defence stocks substantially contributed to sectoral gains, rising by 3.8%. This surge followed Britain's announcement of a substantial lending initiative to finance overseas purchases of British missiles and aircraft, complemented by Germany's plans to escalate defence spending.

