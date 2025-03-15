Trump Administration Considers Sweeping Travel Bans

The Trump administration is weighing substantial travel restrictions for citizens from numerous countries, a move that reflects previous initiatives under Trump's leadership. According to sources and an internal memo, 41 nations are categorized into three groups, with varying levels of visa suspension being considered.

The most severe restrictions, involving a full visa suspension, would target 10 countries, such as Afghanistan, Iran, and North Korea. A second group of five countries may face partial visa restrictions affecting tourists, students, and other immigrants, with specific exceptions in place.

For a third group of 26 countries, the memo suggests possible visa suspensions if these governments fail to address security deficiencies within 60 days. A U.S. official noted potential changes to this list, pending approval from senior figures, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

