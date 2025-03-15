Left Menu

Trump Administration Considers Sweeping Travel Bans

The Trump administration is contemplating extensive travel bans for citizens from 41 countries. These restrictions involve full, partial, or conditional visa suspensions based on national security concerns. The move recalls Trump's earlier travel bans, amid intensified immigration oversight at the start of his second term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 06:06 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 06:06 IST
The Trump administration is weighing substantial travel restrictions for citizens from numerous countries, a move that reflects previous initiatives under Trump's leadership. According to sources and an internal memo, 41 nations are categorized into three groups, with varying levels of visa suspension being considered.

The most severe restrictions, involving a full visa suspension, would target 10 countries, such as Afghanistan, Iran, and North Korea. A second group of five countries may face partial visa restrictions affecting tourists, students, and other immigrants, with specific exceptions in place.

For a third group of 26 countries, the memo suggests possible visa suspensions if these governments fail to address security deficiencies within 60 days. A U.S. official noted potential changes to this list, pending approval from senior figures, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

