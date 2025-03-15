Left Menu

Unveiling Echoes: A Journey into India's Prehistoric Art

Explore the 'Reverberations of the Past' art exhibition by Ruchi Atreya at Lalit Kala Akademi Gallery, Chennai. From March 18-24, marvel at recreated prehistoric rock paintings from Madhya Pradesh's Satpura region, offering a vivid glimpse into ancient human expression and creativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 15-03-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 11:34 IST
Unveiling Echoes: A Journey into India's Prehistoric Art
Rediscover the Prehistoric Legacy: Solo Art Exhibition Brings Satpura Rock Paintings to Life. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Art enthusiasts and history buffs have the rare opportunity to experience the captivating 'Reverberations of the Past' solo exhibition curated by Ruchi Atreya. Set to run from March 18-24, 2025, at the prestigious Lalit Kala Akademi Gallery in Chennai, the exhibition promises an unforgettable journey into India's ancient artistry.

Ruchi Atreya, a distinguished PhD scholar and artist, meticulously recreates prehistoric rock paintings from Madhya Pradesh's Satpura region. These artworks offer an insightful look into early human creativity, showcasing the lives and stories of our ancestors through vivid mixed media interpretations. Atreya's deep connection to Pachmarhi, the paintings' origin location, has been pivotal in her extensive research and documentation efforts.

The exhibition's grand opening on March 18 will feature a traditional ceremony and guided tour, allowing attendees to engage with the artistry and the artist herself. This unique showcase offers a rare platform to witness the artistic marvels of our prehistoric ancestors, encompassing the ingenuity and expressions of a bygone era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

