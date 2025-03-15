Electronics Triumph: A Decade of Growth in India's Export Sector
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw praised state cooperation for making electronics India's second largest export. Speaking at Zetwerk Electronics' inauguration in Chennai, he emphasized teamwork and investment in infrastructure. Tamil Nadu's pivotal role highlights the state's extensive contribution to India's electronic exports and women's workforce participation.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hailed the pivotal role of state governments in transforming India's electronics sector into the nation's second largest export category. Speaking in Chennai during the launch of Zetwerk Electronics, Vaishnaw emphasized that clear strategic thinking and execution led to this unparalleled growth in just a decade.
Highlighting the vital support provided by various state governments, the minister thanked them, including the Tamil Nadu government, for executing Prime Minister Modi's vision. He stressed the importance of collaborative spirit, noting that when entities work together, the outcome can far exceed expectations.
Vaishnaw also pointed out the increased railway budget allocation for Tamil Nadu, describing it as part of a broader focus on delivering essential services beyond political differences. TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu's Minister for Industries, lauded the state's infrastructure and talent, noting its significant contribution to electronics export and organized factory workforce.
