Mumbai, March 15: Industry experts have lauded TWJ Group's ambitious Rs1,000 crore expansion, poised to generate thousands of jobs and drive economic progress across India. Led by Managing Director Sameer Narvekar, TWJ is solidifying its status as a key player in India's industrial and business ecosystem.

The expansion, which spans 10 key industries, is recognized for its strategic investments and commitment to sustainable growth. Expected to boost industrial capacity and open new business opportunities, TWJ is attracting substantial international interest, particularly from foreign investors in Singapore, a global business hub.

Observers, including a senior economist and a leading business consultant, commend TWJ's growth strategies as pivotal for India's economy. As TWJ's latest move attracts international attention, it offers a potential blueprint for corporate-led economic transformation in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)