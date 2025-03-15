Left Menu

IDB Launches 2025 Gobernarte Contest Recognizing AI and Digital ID Innovations by Latin American Governments

Eligible contestants include second-level (states, provinces, regions) and third-level (municipalities) subnational governments from IDB borrowing member countries.

Entries can be submitted individually or in collaboration with national/subnational governments, civil society, private sector entities, or academic institutions. Image Credit: ChatGPT

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has opened submissions for the ninth edition of the Gobernarte Contest: Pablo Valenti Award, designed to recognize outstanding initiatives from subnational governments in Latin America and the Caribbean. This year, the contest highlights the innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital identification to improve citizen services.

Open from March 13 to April 10, 2025, the contest aims to identify and reward pioneering projects that significantly enhance public services through technology. Winning initiatives are shared throughout the region, allowing other governments to adopt these effective solutions. Gobernarte is part of the IDB’s broader fAIr LAC+ initiative, promoting responsible AI use across the region.

The contest features two main categories:

  • Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Government Services: Initiatives can include regulatory frameworks, training programs, AI-powered virtual assistants, chatbots, digital platforms, and predictive decision-making models.

  • Digital Identification for Accessible and Secure Public Services: Projects may involve biometric technology, secure authentication platforms, and coordinated inter-agency solutions aimed at streamlining processes and reducing costs.

Eligible contestants include second-level (states, provinces, regions) and third-level (municipalities) subnational governments from IDB-borrowing member countries. Entries can be submitted individually or in collaboration with national/subnational governments, civil society, private sector entities, or academic institutions.

An international panel of experts will select three winning initiatives, representing second-level governments, third-level governments serving populations above one million, and third-level governments serving populations below one million.

Winners will be announced at the 10th Smart City Expo LATAM Congress, scheduled for July 10–12, 2025, in Puebla, Mexico.

Participation details and contest rules are available at: https://openidb.brightidea.com/Gobernarte2025.

