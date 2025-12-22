Left Menu

Amaravati's Transformation: Infrastructure Boost and Cultural Enrichment

The CRDA meeting, led by Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, allocated over Rs 1,300 crore for infrastructure in Amaravati. Highlights include a Rs 444-crore flood pumping system, a new research center, and a cultural center. Naidu emphasized quick action on farmers' lands and enhancing the city's appeal.

In a significant push for Amaravati's development, the recent Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced an investment of over Rs 1,300 crore. This allocation includes Rs 444 crore for a flood pumping system with a capacity of 8,400 cusecs.

The meeting also highlighted the establishment of a research centre in Amaravati's Quantum Computing Centre at Rs 104 crore and setting up a cultural centre reflecting the state's heritage. Naidu emphasized the rapid development of comprehensive infrastructure in layouts for farmers who pooled land for Amaravati's greenfield capital.

Further initiatives included addressing farmers' concerns, building international-standard hotels, and developing forest land with flowering plants and parks. The CM underscored the significance of an advanced cultural centre to host governmental and other events, cementing Amaravati's status as a vibrant capital city.

