Tragic Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Chhattisgarh

In a tragic incident, three individuals, including a minor, lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Balod district when their motorcycle collided with a stationary truck. Officials confirmed the fatalities occurred on Saturday night as the group was returning home from an outing.

According to local police, the accident happened near the victims' native village of Manki under the jurisdiction of Arjunda police station limits. The stationary truck, parked after a breakdown, became an unforeseen obstacle on the road.

The victims, identified as Piyush Sahu (17), Anil Sahu (18), and Vikas Thakur (22), succumbed to their injuries at the site of the accident. A case has been filed, and a thorough investigation is ongoing, police added.

(With inputs from agencies.)