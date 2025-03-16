Delhi Metro Partners with Blue Dart to Revolutionize Urban Logistics

In a groundbreaking move, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Blue Dart have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pioneer urban logistics services in the South Asia Pacific region.

This initiative highlights DMRC and Blue Dart's dedication to environmental conservation and aims to provide sustainable logistics solutions. The venture will leverage underutilized metro capacity during non-peak hours for cargo transport, effectively reducing the dependency on road networks and cutting down vehicular emissions.

By transforming metro premises into logistics hubs, the collaboration aims to improve operational efficiency and promote a more sustainable urban freight system in Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)