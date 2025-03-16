Left Menu

Delhi Metro Partners with Blue Dart to Revolutionize Urban Logistics

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Blue Dart have signed an MoU to introduce urban logistics services in the South Asia Pacific region. This initiative aims to enhance environmental stewardship, reduce road congestion, and create efficient and sustainable logistics solutions by utilizing metro trains during non-peak hours.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Blue Dart have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pioneer urban logistics services in the South Asia Pacific region.

This initiative highlights DMRC and Blue Dart's dedication to environmental conservation and aims to provide sustainable logistics solutions. The venture will leverage underutilized metro capacity during non-peak hours for cargo transport, effectively reducing the dependency on road networks and cutting down vehicular emissions.

By transforming metro premises into logistics hubs, the collaboration aims to improve operational efficiency and promote a more sustainable urban freight system in Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

