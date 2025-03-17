Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Billion-Dollar Vision: A Leap Towards Economic Glory

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed efforts towards achieving a one trillion-dollar economy. Key focus areas included policy reforms, healthcare payments, Anganwadi projects, and infrastructure. Special events will mark eight years of BJP governance, with initiatives such as loan fairs to boost local startups and economic impact analysis of Maha Kumbh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-03-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 00:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken substantial measures to assess the state's strides towards a one trillion-dollar economy. During a crucial meeting, he laid out directives emphasizing policy reforms, budget management, and community welfare programs as pivotal drivers for economic growth.

Adityanath highlighted the need for streamlining bureaucratic processes, especially in healthcare, ensuring that empaneled hospitals receive timely payments. He underscored the streamlining of new hospital approvals and introduced plans for Anganwadi buildings with full governmental backing. Moreover, with the Maha Kumbh on the horizon, the Chief Minister urged for a comprehensive economic impact analysis along with initiatives to elevate local startups.

Celebrating eight years of BJP governance, special events will showcase achievements in service, security, and governance across all districts. Additionally, he called for a focus on loan fairs and health fairs to promote community involvement. Lastly, officials were instructed to conduct field visits for groundwork validation, ensuring efficient fund use and seamless public service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

