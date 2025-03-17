Himachal Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Budget Plan Amid Financial Strains

In a strategic move amidst financial challenges, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled the state's annual Budget of Rs 58,514 crore for 2025-26. The Budget emphasizes tourism, rural development, and green energy as key sectors for growth.

The Budget presentation highlighted the reduction in the Revenue Deficit Grant from Rs 10,949 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 3,257 crore in 2025-26, posing significant economic hurdles. GST compensation has also been halted, adding to the fiscal strain.

Despite these challenges, the government plans to boost eco-tourism, develop tea estates as tourist destinations, and promote natural farming with an enhanced MSP for raw turmeric. Welfare scheme improvements, such as a rise in the minimum support price for milk and daily wages, were also announced, alongside measures to combat drug abuse and procure electric buses.

