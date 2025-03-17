Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Monk and Disciple in Howrah

A road accident in West Bengal's Howrah district resulted in the deaths of a monk and his disciple from Bharat Sevashram Sangha, with four others injured. The accident occurred when their pickup truck lost control and collided with a lorry on National Highway 16 near Bagnan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Howrah | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A tragic road accident in West Bengal's Howrah district has claimed the lives of a monk and his disciple, both affiliated with the Bharat Sevashram Sangha. Four others were injured when their pickup truck lost control, crossed a divider, and crashed into an oncoming lorry on National Highway 16.

The incident took place on Monday as the group was traveling towards Kharagpur. Police identified the deceased as Subhankar Nanda Maharaj, 56, and devotee Vasudev Mandal, 60. The injured individuals include Swami Amarananda Maharaj and disciples Tapan Hazra, Akash Mandal, and Parimal Sit.

Authorities reported that the collision happened when the vehicle veered off its path, resulting in a head-on crash with the lorry near Bagnan. Investigations are ongoing to determine the precise cause of the accident.

