Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Monk and Disciple in Howrah

A tragic road accident in West Bengal's Howrah district has claimed the lives of a monk and his disciple, both affiliated with the Bharat Sevashram Sangha. Four others were injured when their pickup truck lost control, crossed a divider, and crashed into an oncoming lorry on National Highway 16.

The incident took place on Monday as the group was traveling towards Kharagpur. Police identified the deceased as Subhankar Nanda Maharaj, 56, and devotee Vasudev Mandal, 60. The injured individuals include Swami Amarananda Maharaj and disciples Tapan Hazra, Akash Mandal, and Parimal Sit.

Authorities reported that the collision happened when the vehicle veered off its path, resulting in a head-on crash with the lorry near Bagnan. Investigations are ongoing to determine the precise cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)