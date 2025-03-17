Left Menu

Shaan Kambli's 'Sweeter Than Sound': A New Anthem of Unbound Creativity

Shaan Kambli, celebrated for his daring musical journey, has unveiled "Sweeter Than Sound," exemplifying his rebellious style and energetic sound. The single, crafted from his rich experiences and relentless pursuit of authenticity, reflects Shaan's artistic mantra, offering fans a taste of his evolution in the vibrant music scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:31 IST
Independent Music Sensation Shaan Kambli Drops New Hit 'Sweeter Than Sound'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shaan Kambli, a rising star in the music industry, has just released a new single titled "Sweeter Than Sound," showcasing his unique blend of upbeat grooves with a classic live-band feel. This self-written, sung, and produced track encapsulates the rebellious and energetic style that has endeared him to fans.

From his beginnings as a street performer in London to becoming a finalist in prestigious talent hunts like Nexa Music Labs featuring A.R. Rahman, Shaan Kambli's journey has been marked by fearless experimentation and a relentless quest for authenticity. His work has been recognized with accolades such as the Silver Medal from The Musician's Company of England and mentions in global songwriting competitions, reinforcing his place in the independent music scene.

"Sweeter Than Sound" embodies Shaan's mantra, "Outcome must never cage you," with stories of destiny and resilience, captured through his vocal-driven style reminiscent of inspirations like Maroon 5's Adam Levine. As a graduate of Berklee College of Music and the London School of Music, Shaan marries experience with youthful exuberance in this track that marks a significant milestone in his evolving career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

