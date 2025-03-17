Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors to Raise Vehicle Prices Amid Rising Input Costs

Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors announced on Monday plans to increase vehicle prices from April, a move aimed at partially offsetting escalating input costs. Maruti Suzuki intends to hike prices across its entire model lineup by up to 4% starting next month.

Tata Motors is planning a 2% price increase for its commercial vehicle range, citing rising input and operational expenses. This decision was disclosed in a regulatory filing by Maruti Suzuki India, highlighting that the price increase would vary by model, potentially reaching up to 4%.

The move comes as the automakers strive to optimize costs to shield customers from rising expenses, although some of the burden will be passed on to the market. Honda Cars India has also indicated plans for a price hike soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)