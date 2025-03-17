Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors to Raise Vehicle Prices Amid Rising Input Costs

Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors announced a price increase for vehicles from April due to rising input costs. Maruti Suzuki plans to raise prices by up to 4% across models, while Tata Motors will increase commercial vehicle prices by up to 2%. Honda Cars India may follow suit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:36 IST
Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors to Raise Vehicle Prices Amid Rising Input Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors announced on Monday plans to increase vehicle prices from April, a move aimed at partially offsetting escalating input costs. Maruti Suzuki intends to hike prices across its entire model lineup by up to 4% starting next month.

Tata Motors is planning a 2% price increase for its commercial vehicle range, citing rising input and operational expenses. This decision was disclosed in a regulatory filing by Maruti Suzuki India, highlighting that the price increase would vary by model, potentially reaching up to 4%.

The move comes as the automakers strive to optimize costs to shield customers from rising expenses, although some of the burden will be passed on to the market. Honda Cars India has also indicated plans for a price hike soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025