Rajasthan's Election Timeline Set: Panchayat and Municipal Polls by April 2026

The Supreme Court received assurance from Rajasthan's government that panchayat and municipal polls will occur by April 2026. Despite Congress leader Sanyam Lodha's plea for instant elections, the state cited an ongoing delimitation process. The court upheld the High Court's directive for election completion by April next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government assured the Supreme Court that the state's panchayat and municipal polls will be conducted by April 2026, addressing concerns about election delays.

A Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, chose not to challenge the Rajasthan High Court's directive, which mandates the completion of the election process by April next year.

Congress leader Sanyam Lodha's plea for immediate elections was dismissed, as the state reported the nearing conclusion of a delimitation exercise. Authorities are tasked with wrapping up this process by December's end, allowing elections to commence in over 11,000 gram panchayats and 309 urban bodies by next April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

