Euro Advances as Dollar Falters Amid Trade Policy Concerns

The dollar nears a five-month low against the euro as investor anxiety grows over U.S. President Trump's protectionist trade policies. The euro benefits from positive German fiscal developments, leading to a 6% dollar retreat since mid-January. Key central banks maintain interest rates amid market uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar lingered close to a five-month low against the euro on Monday, as investor anxiety grew over the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist trade policies. Amidst hopes of a German fiscal deal, the euro rose by 0.2% to $1.0906, nearing its highest since October 11 at $1.0947.

Currency markets are recalibrating expectations regarding Trump's economic agenda, which has led to a 6% decline of the dollar against the euro since mid-January. Analysts, like Kyle Chapman from Ballinger Group, suggest that prior bets on tax cuts and deregulation have been overshadowed by fears of trade protectionism.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reassures against an imminent financial crisis, but concedes there's no guarantee against a U.S. recession. Central bank meetings this week, notably the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, and Bank of England, are highly anticipated as policymakers navigate economic uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

