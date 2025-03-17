Indian Railways on Track: Financial Recovery and Global Ambitions

Indian Railways is back on track financially, as announced by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to the Rajya Sabha. In 2023-24, the railways reported revenue of Rs 2.78 lakh crore, overcoming COVID-19 setbacks by increasing passenger and cargo traffic.

The financial health is supported by steady expenditure management, including staff and pension payments, and significant revenue from freight operations. Despite hindrances, passenger fares remain unchanged since 2020, showcasing a subsidy of Rs 57,000 crore.

Vaishnaw emphasized railways' strategic achievements, highlighting its ranking in global cargo capacity and ambitious projects, including track replacements and coach production. The focus is also on exporting to countries like Mozambique and Bangladesh and achieving environmental targets with Net Zero plans by 2025.

