Left Menu

Indian Railways on Track: Financial Recovery and Global Ambitions

Indian Railways has shown financial resilience with a revenue of Rs 2.78 lakh crore and is on a recovery path post-COVID-19. Efforts include electrification, freight income, and exports, ensuring stable financials while maintaining low passenger fares and ambitious global expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:19 IST
Indian Railways on Track: Financial Recovery and Global Ambitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways is back on track financially, as announced by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to the Rajya Sabha. In 2023-24, the railways reported revenue of Rs 2.78 lakh crore, overcoming COVID-19 setbacks by increasing passenger and cargo traffic.

The financial health is supported by steady expenditure management, including staff and pension payments, and significant revenue from freight operations. Despite hindrances, passenger fares remain unchanged since 2020, showcasing a subsidy of Rs 57,000 crore.

Vaishnaw emphasized railways' strategic achievements, highlighting its ranking in global cargo capacity and ambitious projects, including track replacements and coach production. The focus is also on exporting to countries like Mozambique and Bangladesh and achieving environmental targets with Net Zero plans by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025