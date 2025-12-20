Left Menu

Zelenskiy Advocates for Sustained U.S.-Led Peace Efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of supporting ongoing U.S.-led peace talks with Russia. This statement comes in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks suggesting Europe might need to engage directly with Russia if current efforts stall. Zelenskiy maintains the current dialogue's value but acknowledges alternative plans if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-12-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:30 IST
Zelenskiy Advocates for Sustained U.S.-Led Peace Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reiterated his support for ongoing peace negotiations led by the United States with Russia. Zelenskiy responded to questions about French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion that Europe could need to engage in direct talks with Russia should current efforts fail.

Highlighting the significance of the existing format, Zelenskiy remarked that it is worth maintaining support for the current U.S.-led peace talks. He expressed optimism about ongoing negotiations but also indicated a readiness to reconsider strategies if the current talks do not succeed.

The comments underline a potential shift in diplomatic strategies, stressing the commitment to peace while remaining open to other options should current avenues prove unfruitful. Zelenskiy's statements reflect the importance of unity among Ukraine and its European allies in navigating complex geopolitical realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025