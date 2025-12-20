Zelenskiy Advocates for Sustained U.S.-Led Peace Efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reiterated his support for ongoing peace negotiations led by the United States with Russia. Zelenskiy responded to questions about French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion that Europe could need to engage in direct talks with Russia should current efforts fail.

Highlighting the significance of the existing format, Zelenskiy remarked that it is worth maintaining support for the current U.S.-led peace talks. He expressed optimism about ongoing negotiations but also indicated a readiness to reconsider strategies if the current talks do not succeed.

The comments underline a potential shift in diplomatic strategies, stressing the commitment to peace while remaining open to other options should current avenues prove unfruitful. Zelenskiy's statements reflect the importance of unity among Ukraine and its European allies in navigating complex geopolitical realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)