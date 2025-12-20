Left Menu

India's Unique Diplomatic Heritage: Lessons from Lord Krishna and Hanuman

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's ancient strategic wisdom citing Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman as exemplary diplomats from the Mahabharata and Ramayana. Addressing coalition politics globally, he advocated for popularizing indigenous strategic concepts and discussed India's emerging global brand, especially in talent markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:29 IST
EAM S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hailed India's rich traditions and strategic insights from its ancient scriptures, identifying Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman as unparalleled diplomats. At the Pune Book Festival, he spotlighted their pivotal roles in the Mahabharata and Ramayana, respectively.

Jaishankar remarked on today's coalition era where no party holds a clear majority, likening it to a multipolar world of shifting alliances. He underscored the importance of placing national interest first amidst fluctuating global dynamics, advocating for the integration of Indian strategic concepts in global dialogues.

Addressing brain drain concerns, Jaishankar highlighted the rising global demand for Indian talent, noting a recent agreement with Russia as evidence. Despite ongoing immigration debates in Europe, India's reputation remains positive, offering young Indians a promising global workplace, he noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

