Nature Meets Aviation: The Grand Opening of Guwahati's Eco-Terminal

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani expressed his privilege in hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the new terminal at Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport on Saturday.

This state-of-the-art terminal, developed by Guwahati International Airport Ltd and operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, is India's first nature-themed airport, designed to serve 13.1 million passengers annually.

With over 140 tonnes of local bamboo and a design inspired by the Sky Forest, the terminal reflects Assam's rich cultural and ecological heritage, promoting it as a significant economic gateway.

(With inputs from agencies.)