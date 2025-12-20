Left Menu

Nature Meets Aviation: The Grand Opening of Guwahati's Eco-Terminal

The Adani Group unveiled the new terminal at Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending. The terminal, emphasizing Assam's biodiversity, aims to enhance regional development. The project, termed India's first 'nature-themed airport,' aims to accommodate 13.1 million passengers annually, embodying local culture and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:31 IST
Nature Meets Aviation: The Grand Opening of Guwahati's Eco-Terminal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani expressed his privilege in hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the new terminal at Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport on Saturday.

This state-of-the-art terminal, developed by Guwahati International Airport Ltd and operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, is India's first nature-themed airport, designed to serve 13.1 million passengers annually.

With over 140 tonnes of local bamboo and a design inspired by the Sky Forest, the terminal reflects Assam's rich cultural and ecological heritage, promoting it as a significant economic gateway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025