Hindustan Unilever's Strategic Acquisition of Minimalist Brand

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has secured approval from the Competition Commission of India to acquire a 90.5% stake in Uprising Science, the parent company of the beauty brand Minimalist. This deal, valued at Rs 2,955 crore, includes plans for eventual full ownership in two years.

The Competition Commission of India has given its nod to Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) for acquiring a significant stake in Uprising Science, the entity behind the Minimalist beauty brand. This move marks a strategic expansion of HUL into the fast-growing beauty and personal care market.

Uprising Science, a Jaipur-based company, specializes in producing a range of beauty, personal care, baby care, and hair care products. The acquisition deal amounts to Rs 2,955 crore, which includes a 90.5% initial stake and a future acquisition of the remaining shares over the next two years.

This acquisition underscores HUL's growth strategy in the fast-moving consumer goods sector, with its extensive portfolio of brands such as Lakme and Lux. This strategic move aims to strengthen its foothold in the beauty segment and diversify its product offerings further.

