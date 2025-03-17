Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Rs 1,692.08 Crore Budget Boost for Digital Transformation and Public Services

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly approved a Rs 1,692.08 crore grant for multiple departments, emphasizing digital transformation and public services improvement. Key initiatives include expanding online services, food security enhancements, sports infrastructure, and science and technology projects, fostering development across the region.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Monday sanctioned a substantial financial package amounting to Rs 1,692.08 crore for six vital departments. This allocation aims to catalyze digital transformation and enhance public service delivery across the region.

Minister Satish Sharma introduced the grants in the assembly, targeting areas like information technology, food security, and sports development. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to modernize governance through increased transparency and effectiveness.

Key projects include the expansion of the digital services network, food security programs, and upgraded sports infrastructure, alongside significant advancements in science and technology. These efforts signal a strategic push towards inclusive regional development.

