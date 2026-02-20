Delhi High Court Grants Bail Amidst Drug-Related Controversy

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Ashish Bachchas, accused of causing a fatal accident in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area last August. Justice Manoj Jain took into account Bachchas' young age and lack of prior criminal history when deciding to release him on a personal bond of Rs. 25,000.

The accident, which took place near Talkatora Stadium, allegedly involved the 26-year-old running over two people in his vehicle. While a chargesheet has been filed and the case awaits a hearing in April, the court ruled in favor of bail under specified conditions.

Despite the discovery of drugs in the vehicle, the petitioner's counsel argued for bail, citing the quantities of recovered substances as 'small' or 'intermediate.' Still, the prosecution opposed, raising concerns over the nature of the seized substances, particularly the presence of LSD.

