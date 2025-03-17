Contentious Rail Budget Sparks Heated Debate in Lok Sabha
The opposition criticized the Railway Ministry in the Lok Sabha, highlighting issues of safety, budgetary allocation, and management. Debates were fueled by the government's focus on infrastructure projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, while safety concerns and regional demands remain unaddressed.
- Country:
- India
In a heated session in the Lok Sabha, the opposition slammed the Railway Ministry for its handling of rail safety and management issues. They argued that making promotional Instagram content does not address the urgent challenges faced by this critical sector, labeling the railways as being on a 'ventilator.'
Criticism mounted as Congress and other MPs called out the government on its budget, described by some as a 'record-breaking' but failed measure. Points raised included the lack of adequate budgetary focus on safety, especially in light of numerous accidents, and the diversion of resources toward projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor.
Defenders of the budget cited record financial allocations intended to modernize rail infrastructure and enhance safety, but opposition voices pointed to regional imbalances and the neglect of broader passenger amenities, sparking protests across various parties and raising concerns over the direction of national railway policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
