Empowering Youth: Telangana's Financial Support Scheme

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched the 'Rajiv Yuva Vikasam' scheme to support youth from marginalized communities. With a budget of Rs 6,000 crores, the scheme aims to promote self-employment for five lakh beneficiaries, offering financial aid between Rs 50,000 and Rs four lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to foster self-employment among marginalized communities, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the launch of the 'Rajiv Yuva Vikasam' scheme on Monday. This initiative targets youths from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities, focusing on financial empowerment.

The scheme comes with a hefty budget of Rs 6,000 crores and is set to reach around five lakh beneficiaries. It aims to provide financial aid ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs four lakh.

The list of beneficiaries is scheduled to be disclosed on June 2, coinciding with the state's formation day, marking a significant step in promoting economic inclusion and entrepreneurial spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

