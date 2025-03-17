Left Menu

Revitalizing USPS: DeJoy Seeks Musk's Expertise for Postal Challenges

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy seeks help from Elon Musk’s government efficiency team for USPS challenges, including retail lease renewals and counterfeit postage issues worth $1 billion. DeJoy emphasizes economic pressures and reveals plans for workforce reduction. He has reshaped USPS, cutting projected losses from $160 billion to $80 billion.

Updated: 17-03-2025 23:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is reaching out for help from unexpected quarters. On Monday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy revealed he has enlisted Elon Musk's government efficiency team to tackle pressing challenges such as retail lease renewals and a staggering $1 billion counterfeit postage issue. DeJoy highlighted the critical need for innovative solutions, particularly given the agency's $9.5 billion loss last year.

In a letter to Congress, DeJoy underscored the USPS's financial struggles, particularly with escalating retail center rents, as many fail to cover operational costs. Despite workforce reductions of 30,000 employees since 2021, DeJoy plans further cutbacks of 10,000 through early retirements, aiming to halve a predicted decade-long loss from $160 billion to $80 billion.

Amid swirling rumors of political maneuvers, including potential executive orders from President Trump and Musk's privatization proposals, the USPS finds itself in a pivotal restructuring phase. DeJoy remains committed to reshaping the agency and aligning it closer to financial sustainability, even as debates over its future destiny unfold.

