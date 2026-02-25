Uttarakhand Receives Rs 350 Crore Incentive for Financial Efficiency

Uttarakhand has secured an incentive of Rs 350 crore under the Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investment, specifically for its efficiency in financial management. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed immense gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for this significant milestone.

Highlighting the state's robust fiscal discipline, CM Dhami noted progress in tax collection, expenditure control, and digital payment system enhancement. Previously, Uttarakhand received federal incentives for reforms in mining, transport, and e-tendering. Under PM Modi's leadership, the state aspires to set new governance benchmarks while fostering development with heritage.

Amid increasing seismic risks, Uttarakhand is revising its building bylaws to comply with updated earthquake standards, adopting ISO 1893-2025. A 14-member committee led by CSIR-CBRI Roorkee's R Pradeep Kumar will oversee the transition, ensuring disaster resilience and modern engineering alignment across construction regulations. Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan emphasized this strategic necessity for both urban and rural safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)