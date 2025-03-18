Left Menu

Currency Juggle: Euro Gains Strength as Dollar Faces Uncertainty

The dollar remains weak against the euro as traders reassess Trump's policies. The euro gains on Germany's fiscal optimism. Cautious sentiments prevail amid trade policy shifts and market fears of economic slowdown. Bank meetings loom, testing their strategies amidst global fiscal uncertainties.

The dollar remained near a five-month low against the euro on Monday, affected by concerns over the economic repercussions of President Donald Trump's protectionist trade strategies. These apprehensions have kept investors wary of the dollar. In recent sessions, the euro has advanced and was 0.4% higher at $1.092325, buoyed by hopes of a German fiscal agreement.

Currency markets have experienced notable changes as traders revise their earlier expectations that Trump's policies would bolster the dollar while diminishing other currencies. This re-evaluation has caused the dollar to decline by 6% against the euro since mid-January. Kyle Chapman, an FX market analyst at Ballinger Group in London, commented, "I think the market just called it wrong."

Following Trump's ascension to office in January, his conflicting statements on tariffs have unsettled markets. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in an interview, insisted there's no crisis, yet acknowledged a U.S. recession couldn't be ruled out. The Commerce Department's recent report offers scant solace, with moderate retail rebound after prior decline.

