Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Plane Crashes Into Sea Off Roatan Island

A plane crash off Roatan Island in Honduras resulted in six fatalities. Operated by Lanhsa, the aircraft was carrying 17 people. The crash complicates recovery and rescue efforts as it landed in the sea. Passengers included international individuals, and the flight was headed to La Ceiba airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 07:51 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Plane Crashes Into Sea Off Roatan Island
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, a plane crashed into the sea off the coast of Roatan Island, Honduras, on Monday, resulting in six confirmed fatalities, according to local media reports.

Fire chief Wilmer Guerrero reported that eight passengers might remain in the sunken aircraft, while the island's police chief, Lisandro Muñoz, highlighted the difficulties faced in the recovery and rescue operations.

The Jetstream aircraft, operated by Honduran carrier Lanhsa, had 17 individuals onboard, including three crew members. The flight manifest revealed passengers from different nationalities, including American and French citizens, and the destination was La Ceiba airport on the mainland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025