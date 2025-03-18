Tragedy Strikes as Plane Crashes Into Sea Off Roatan Island
A plane crash off Roatan Island in Honduras resulted in six fatalities. Operated by Lanhsa, the aircraft was carrying 17 people. The crash complicates recovery and rescue efforts as it landed in the sea. Passengers included international individuals, and the flight was headed to La Ceiba airport.
In a tragic incident, a plane crashed into the sea off the coast of Roatan Island, Honduras, on Monday, resulting in six confirmed fatalities, according to local media reports.
Fire chief Wilmer Guerrero reported that eight passengers might remain in the sunken aircraft, while the island's police chief, Lisandro Muñoz, highlighted the difficulties faced in the recovery and rescue operations.
The Jetstream aircraft, operated by Honduran carrier Lanhsa, had 17 individuals onboard, including three crew members. The flight manifest revealed passengers from different nationalities, including American and French citizens, and the destination was La Ceiba airport on the mainland.
(With inputs from agencies.)
