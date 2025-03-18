Africa's Circular Economy Revolution: Transforming Waste into Wealth

On the bustling streets of Adjamé and along the banks of the Ebrié Lagoon in Marcory Anoumabo, thousands of self-taught artisans and mechanics are redefining sustainability by repurposing discarded materials. Through their ingenuity, an informal circular economy thrives, offering livelihoods and economic opportunities while minimizing waste. From dismantling obsolete electronics to refurbishing auto parts, these workers illustrate the untapped potential of Africa’s circular economy.

Recognizing the value of such grassroots initiatives, the African Circular Economy Facility (ACEF) Oversight Committee recently conducted a field visit to witness firsthand how waste is being transformed into resources. Leading the visit was Evariste Aohoui, director of Electronic Waste Africa, a pioneering social enterprise dedicated to responsible e-waste management. “In this community, experience is the greatest teacher,” Aohoui stated. “Collaboration is at the heart of their work. However, without proper handling skills and protective equipment, these activities can pose serious health risks.”

The Urgency for Circular Economy Policies

Côte d'Ivoire generates an estimated 30,000 tons of e-waste annually, with a staggering 56% originating from donated development aid equipment that arrives as waste rather than functional devices. The lack of formal recycling infrastructure means that 95% of e-waste is handled illegally, employing around 8,000 informal workers but also exposing up to 5 million people to environmental pollution. Contaminated water, air, and soil have been linked to severe respiratory, cardiovascular, and cancer risks.

Such dire statistics underscore the urgency of accelerating Africa’s circular transformation. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) projects that a well-structured circular economy could create 11 million jobs in Africa and unlock a $500 billion global circularity market. ACEF’s mission aligns with this vision by fostering sustainable business models that empower African entrepreneurs while promoting economic growth and environmental responsibility.

ACEF’s Three-Pronged Approach to Circular Transformation

ACEF has devised a three-pillar strategy aimed at fostering circular businesses, supporting governments, and enhancing regional advocacy.

1. Building Circular Economy Policy Environments

A robust policy framework is essential for sustainable circular economies. To this end, ACEF launched National Circular Economy Roadmap projects in 2024 across Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Ethiopia, and Uganda. These initiatives are designed to create circularity-friendly policies, ensuring responsible resource management and economic sustainability. By working closely with national governments, ACEF aims to integrate circular principles into broader economic development plans.

2. Supporting Circular Business Ventures

Entrepreneurs play a crucial role in driving circular economies forward. ACEF’s AfriCircular Innovators Programme supports medium, small, and micro enterprises (MSMEs) through mini-grants and capacity-building. During the recent visit, development partners witnessed firsthand how these initiatives benefit businesses in Abidjan, Accra, and Kigali.

Jacqueline Djiré, director of Société de Production et de Distribution-CI, shared her experience: “With the AfriCircular program’s support, I’ve been able to expand my business and enhance production capacity. Transforming cashew apples into juice, plant-based meat, and vinegar now feels more viable than ever.”

Adolphe Monney, owner of Côte d’Ivoire Recyclage, emphasized how the grant will allow his company to increase its electronics refurbishment capacity, thereby reducing e-waste. Similarly, Justin Kouassi, founder of BiomassIvoire, aims to scale up organic fertilizer production from 1,000 to 5,000 tons per month, transforming agricultural waste into a high-value product.

3. Strengthening Advocacy and Knowledge Exchange

In collaboration with the African Circular Economy Alliance (ACEA), ACEF is driving continent-wide discussions on circular solutions. In 2024 alone, ACEA participated in nine major international events, advocating for harmonized standards in recycled plastics and promoting circular economy best practices.

Scaling Up: ACEF’s Ambitious Plans for 2025 and Beyond

Looking ahead, ACEF aims to launch three additional AfriCircular hubs in 2025, further expanding opportunities for MSMEs. Simultaneously, it will support three new governments in drafting circular economy roadmaps while strengthening ACEA’s advocacy efforts.

By 2026, ACEF intends to secure €10 million in additional funding to scale operations and drive systemic change across Africa. The circular economy has the potential to boost Africa’s GDP by 2%, create new jobs, and establish a resilient economic model that prioritizes sustainability.

Private Sector and Development Partnerships: A Call to Action

The private sector and development agencies are critical to sustaining Africa’s circular momentum. Investment in circular businesses and infrastructure will not only drive profitability but also contribute to a greener, more inclusive economy. Public-private partnerships will be essential in funding innovations that extend the lifecycle of products and materials.

As Africa stands on the cusp of an environmental and economic transformation, the circular economy represents a powerful solution to reduce waste, generate wealth, and create sustainable employment. With the right investments and policy support, Africa can become a global leader in circular innovation, turning waste into wealth for generations to come.