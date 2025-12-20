Breaking Language Barriers: Supreme Court's Push for Multilingual Accessibility

Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, underscored the need for constitutional institutions to adopt the spirit of inclusivity by making judicial processes accessible in various local languages. Addressing a congregation at the 33rd annual Hindi Seva Nidhi Trust event, Kant stressed implementing linguistic constitutional provisions nationwide.

The Chief Justice highlighted the Supreme Court's ongoing efforts to translate judgments into multiple languages, aiming for widespread comprehension across states. He mentioned the significant translations undertaken into 16 languages, ensuring that citizens have access to legal documents in their native tongues.

CJI Kant emphasized the pivotal role of technology, particularly AI, in bridging these gaps, asserting its power to demystify legal processes for the public. He reiterated the judiciary's commitment to involve citizens in court proceedings, aspiring for inclusivity from the Supreme Court down to district courts.

