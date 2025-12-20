Left Menu

Breaking Language Barriers: Supreme Court's Push for Multilingual Accessibility

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant emphasized the importance of translating judicial processes into local languages, aiming for better accessibility to court decisions. Significant steps are being taken to bridge language gaps, utilizing technology such as AI for translation of Supreme Court judgments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 20-12-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 23:13 IST
Breaking Language Barriers: Supreme Court's Push for Multilingual Accessibility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, underscored the need for constitutional institutions to adopt the spirit of inclusivity by making judicial processes accessible in various local languages. Addressing a congregation at the 33rd annual Hindi Seva Nidhi Trust event, Kant stressed implementing linguistic constitutional provisions nationwide.

The Chief Justice highlighted the Supreme Court's ongoing efforts to translate judgments into multiple languages, aiming for widespread comprehension across states. He mentioned the significant translations undertaken into 16 languages, ensuring that citizens have access to legal documents in their native tongues.

CJI Kant emphasized the pivotal role of technology, particularly AI, in bridging these gaps, asserting its power to demystify legal processes for the public. He reiterated the judiciary's commitment to involve citizens in court proceedings, aspiring for inclusivity from the Supreme Court down to district courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025