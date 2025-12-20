Stalin Accuses BJP of Anti-Secular Agenda Amidst Christmas Celebrations
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticized the BJP for opposing secularism and attempting to remove it from the Constitution. At a Christmas event, he praised Christian missionary Sarah Tucker's contributions to women's education and highlighted DMK's initiatives for minority welfare, including church renovations and increased educational funding.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a scathing critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a Christmas event, accusing the party of detesting secularism and wanting it eradicated from the Indian Constitution.
Stalin lamented the BJP's vision for a homogenized nation with a single religion, language, and culture. He emphasized the significance of a united, diverse India, cautioning against the authoritarian future he believes BJP envisions.
Highlighting the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government's efforts to bolster minority welfare, Stalin celebrated the legacy of Sarah Tucker, an early 19th-century missionary, while outlining initiatives like enhanced church funding, teacher appointments, and educational improvements for minorities.
ALSO READ
Punjab's Mega Parent-Teacher Gathering Sparks Educational Revolution
Transforming Medical Education: India's Healthcare Evolution
VijAIpatha: Transforming Indian Education with AI and Robotics Labs
Macmillan and Microsoft Transform AI Education in India
Harnessing AI: Revolutionizing Education Despite Ethical Concerns