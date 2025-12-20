Left Menu

Public Outcry as Imran Khan and Wife Receive 17-Year Sentences in Controversial Toshakhana Case

Imran Khan and his wife were sentenced to 17 years by a special court for allegations related to undervaluing a jewelry set from Saudi Arabia. The verdict has been criticized as politically motivated, heightening distrust in Pakistan's judicial system and sparking widespread public protests and concern.

Updated: 20-12-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 23:13 IST
Public Outcry as Imran Khan and Wife Receive 17-Year Sentences in Controversial Toshakhana Case
Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

In a controversial verdict that has stirred significant public dissent, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been handed 17-year sentences by a special court of the Federal Investigation Agency, due to allegations of undervaluing a jewelry set from the Saudi Crown Prince.

The case centers on accusations that Khan and his wife undervalued a high-end Bulgari jewelry set, originally valued at over PKR 71 million. The Pakistani public has largely criticized the ruling, seeing it as a politically motivated move that further strains trust in the nation's judiciary and democratic framework.

Critics and citizens alike have voiced concerns over irregularities in the trial process. Many allege that the court sessions were closed off and lacked comprehensive defense hearings, fueling perceptions of an unfair and biased judicial proceeding. The sentencing has reignited discussions on political influence and judicial integrity in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

