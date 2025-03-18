Didi Global's Rebound: Revenue Rises Amidst Regulatory Hurdles

China's ride-hailing giant, Didi Global, has recorded a notable 7.1% growth in fourth-quarter revenue, reaching 52.9 billion yuan ($7.32 billion). This growth marks a positive trajectory for the company as it bounces back from intense regulatory scrutiny.

The Beijing-based firm continues to demonstrate resilience despite reporting a net loss of 1.3 billion yuan for the quarter ending December 31. This loss contrasts sharply with a modest net profit of 45 million yuan recorded during the same period the previous year.

As Didi Global navigates regulatory challenges, its financial figures indicate a faster-paced recovery, potentially setting a robust foundation for sustained growth moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)