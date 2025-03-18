Left Menu

India's Railways: Affordable Fares and Enhanced Safety Under Modi Regime

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted significant safety improvements and affordable fares in India's railway system compared to neighboring countries. The focus on modernization under Prime Minister Modi has reduced accidents dramatically. The railway now meets its expenses post-Covid and offers competitive fares despite regional and international comparisons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:52 IST
India's Railways: Affordable Fares and Enhanced Safety Under Modi Regime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized India's competitively low railway fares, which are significantly cheaper than those in countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. He presented these facts while addressing the Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Railways for 2025-26.

Highlighting safety improvements, Vaishnaw noted a 90% reduction in railway accidents from the time Lalu Prasad Yadav led the ministry, attributing the improvements to Prime Minister Modi's focus on safety and technology. He also mentioned measures for crowd control and the operation of special trains during festivals.

Vaishnaw described the railroad's post-pandemic recovery as a historic feat, with the national transporter now nearly self-sufficient. Additional efforts include enhancing infrastructure with CCTV cameras, war rooms, and foot-over bridges, alongside significant job creation within the railway sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025