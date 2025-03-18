India's Railways: Affordable Fares and Enhanced Safety Under Modi Regime

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized India's competitively low railway fares, which are significantly cheaper than those in countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. He presented these facts while addressing the Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Railways for 2025-26.

Highlighting safety improvements, Vaishnaw noted a 90% reduction in railway accidents from the time Lalu Prasad Yadav led the ministry, attributing the improvements to Prime Minister Modi's focus on safety and technology. He also mentioned measures for crowd control and the operation of special trains during festivals.

Vaishnaw described the railroad's post-pandemic recovery as a historic feat, with the national transporter now nearly self-sufficient. Additional efforts include enhancing infrastructure with CCTV cameras, war rooms, and foot-over bridges, alongside significant job creation within the railway sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)