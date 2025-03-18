Pound Fluctuates Amid BoE Speculations and Eurozone Developments

Sterling climbed to a 4.5-month peak against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid rising predictions that the Bank of England will hold off on interest rate cuts, contrasting with a decline against the euro, fueled by Germany's financial measures.

The pound's trajectory remains interlinked with European and US developments. As Germany prepared to vote on a substantial borrowing initiative for infrastructure and defense financing, the uncertainty stemming from US tariff threats looms over the global financial landscape. Concurrently, the euro achieved new heights against the dollar and yen, with potential fiscal stimulus approval looming in Germany to enhance eurozone growth.

After peaking at $1.3005, the pound steadied at $1.2992, marking its highest since November 7. The Bank of England's likely stance of gradual monetary moves reflects its navigation through US trade tensions and mixed economic data from the UK. With significant easing projected later this year, fiscal policy changes in the upcoming weeks are unlikely to alter the current narrative significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)