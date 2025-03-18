Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Danish Plane Crash in Swiss Village

A plane hailing from Denmark crashed on Monday evening in Graubuenden, Switzerland, resulting in the death of all three passengers on board. The aircraft was returning to Denmark when it crashed and burned completely in a populated area near La Punt Chamues-ch. Victims remain unidentified.

Tragedy unfolded in eastern Switzerland on Monday evening when a plane originally hailing from Denmark tragically crashed, leading to the loss of three lives. According to Graubuenden police, the aircraft burst into flames upon impact in a populated area near La Punt Chamues-ch, leaving no survivors.

The ill-fated plane had made its way from Denmark on March 13, embarking on a return journey when disaster struck. Authorities have yet to identify the individuals on board and confirmed the entire plane was consumed by fire after the crash.

The incident prompted swift responses from emergency services, though rescue efforts were in vain due to the extent of the inferno. Investigations are now underway to determine the cause of the tragic accident.

