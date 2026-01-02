Left Menu

Romeer Rao: A Global Academic Trailblazer

Romeer Rao from Mumbai has secured admission to USC for a dual degree in Economics and Mathematics. Shaped by international experiences, his application featured significant research and community engagement. His journey underscores the combination of academic rigor, global perspective, and impactful social service.

In an impressive academic feat, Romeer Rao, a Mumbai-based student, has secured a dual degree position at the University of Southern California, focusing on Economics and Mathematics. This accomplishment marks a pivotal moment in his dynamic academic journey, characterized by extensive research publications and active community involvement across diverse cultures.

Romeer's educational path was notably influenced by his global relocations, having lived in regions such as Hong Kong, the USA, the Middle East, and India. These experiences fostered a unique worldview and a rich adaptability that is reflected in his comprehensive college application, which attracted offers from top institutions worldwide.

His passion for economic research is profound, with two notable papers published internationally. Beyond academia, Romeer has shown remarkable dedication to social causes through initiatives like Project Ekta, which amplifies the voices of Mumbai's marginalized, alongside his commitment to educating underprivileged children. His success is also attributed to strategic mentorship from EZScholar, which honed his profile and prepared him for this next academic chapter.

