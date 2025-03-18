Chile's Economy: Defying Expectations with Agricultural and Service Growth

In the last quarter of 2024, Chile's economy demonstrated resilience, recording a 0.4% uptick according to new central bank data, despite economists anticipating a slightly higher expansion of 0.5% in a Reuters poll.

The nation witnessed a 4.0% year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter, surpassing the 3.7% forecast by economists. This growth was fueled by robust services and agricultural sectors, which counterbalanced a decline in mining activity in the copper-rich country.

Throughout 2024, Chile's economic landscape expanded by 2.6%, primarily propelled by a surge in exports, while internal demand experienced a modest rise of 1.3%.

