Left Menu

Chile's Economy: Defying Expectations with Agricultural and Service Growth

Chile's GDP grew by 0.4% in Q4 2024, slightly below economists' 0.5% forecast, driven by services and agriculture, despite a mining sector dip. Annual growth was 2.6%, with exports as the primary driver, though internal demand grew 1.3%, according to the central bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:17 IST
Chile's Economy: Defying Expectations with Agricultural and Service Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the last quarter of 2024, Chile's economy demonstrated resilience, recording a 0.4% uptick according to new central bank data, despite economists anticipating a slightly higher expansion of 0.5% in a Reuters poll.

The nation witnessed a 4.0% year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter, surpassing the 3.7% forecast by economists. This growth was fueled by robust services and agricultural sectors, which counterbalanced a decline in mining activity in the copper-rich country.

Throughout 2024, Chile's economic landscape expanded by 2.6%, primarily propelled by a surge in exports, while internal demand experienced a modest rise of 1.3%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025