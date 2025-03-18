Paisabazaar Unveils PBMoney to Transform Personal Finance Management in India

Paisabazaar, India's premier marketplace for consumer credit, has announced the launch of PBMoney, an innovative personal finance management platform. The initiative aims to provide consumers with comprehensive financial insights and advice, fostering stronger financial health.

Utilizing the Account Aggregator framework and advanced data integrations, PBMoney offers users a panoramic view of their financial landscape, consolidating bank accounts, mutual funds, stocks, and soon expanding to insurance coverage and GST filings. As an industry-first effort, PBMoney promises personalized insights, aiding users in tracking income, expenses, and investments for informed financial decisions.

Radhika Binani, Chief Product Officer at Paisabazaar, emphasizes the platform's role in extending credit user trust to holistic financial wellness. PBMoney's advisory service, driven by real-time data analysis and advanced algorithms, provides individualized investment strategies. The platform's digital-only model ensures transparency and eliminates complexities seen in traditional services, offering seamless access to personalized advice.

(With inputs from agencies.)