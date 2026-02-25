Youth Congress Rallies Against Leader's Arrest

On Wednesday, members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) blocked a railway line in protest against the arrest of their president, Uday Bhanu Chib, and other leaders. This action follows a 'shirtless' demonstration during an AI Summit last week.

The protest took place at Shivaji Bridge Railway Station, where IYC activists, holding Congress flags and placards, obstructed a train. Some protesters attempted to climb aboard, chanting slogans. Chib was detained by Delhi Police, labeled as the 'main conspirator' of the earlier summit protest.

Amid these tensions, Congress leaders, including Ajay Maken and Devender Yadav, denounced the arrests as police overreach under the BJP's governance. They vowed to organize street demonstrations to defend democratic principles, criticizing BJP efforts to silence dissent following the traditions of Mahatma Gandhi.

