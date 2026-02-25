Youth Congress Rallies Against Leader's Arrest
The Indian Youth Congress protested against the arrest of its president, Uday Bhanu Chib, by staging a rail blockade. Protesters, responding to the arrest following a demonstration at the AI Summit, gathered at Shivaji Bridge Railway Station. IYC members assert pressure from the BJP, claiming unconstitutional action.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) blocked a railway line in protest against the arrest of their president, Uday Bhanu Chib, and other leaders. This action follows a 'shirtless' demonstration during an AI Summit last week.
The protest took place at Shivaji Bridge Railway Station, where IYC activists, holding Congress flags and placards, obstructed a train. Some protesters attempted to climb aboard, chanting slogans. Chib was detained by Delhi Police, labeled as the 'main conspirator' of the earlier summit protest.
Amid these tensions, Congress leaders, including Ajay Maken and Devender Yadav, denounced the arrests as police overreach under the BJP's governance. They vowed to organize street demonstrations to defend democratic principles, criticizing BJP efforts to silence dissent following the traditions of Mahatma Gandhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arrests Surge After 'Shirtless' Protest at AI Summit
3 more arrested from Shimla in connection with 'shirtless' protest at AI Summit in Delhi; 11 held so far: Officials.
BJP Leader Labels Rahul Gandhi a 'National Liability' Amid AI Summit Protest Controversy
AI Summit protest: Delhi court sends IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib to 4-day police custody.
Eminent Figures Condemn 'Shirtless Spectacle' at AI Summit