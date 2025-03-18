China Hosts Outreach Event on IPCC-62 in Hangzhou, Highlighting Collaborative Efforts in Climate Change Mitigation

The 62nd Session of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC-62) was the focal point of an extensive outreach event held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. The event brought together distinguished climate scientists, policymakers, and experts to discuss the significant outcomes of IPCC-62 and chart the path forward for global climate action.

The event was attended by high-profile officials, including Mr. XIONG Shaoyuan, Deputy Administrator of the China Meteorological Administration (CMA), and Ms. Ko Barrett, Deputy Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). Additionally, members of the IPCC Bureau and Secretariat, along with over 50 experts and scholars from leading universities, research institutions, and meteorological departments, participated in discussions focused on advancing climate science and policy.

China's Commitment to Meteorological Innovation and Early Warning Systems

During his address, Mr. XIONG Shaoyuan emphasized China’s commitment to leveraging its vast experience in meteorological services to enhance early warning systems and technological innovations. He noted that the CMA has made significant strides in refining climate models, advancing weather prediction mechanisms, and strengthening collaboration with global counterparts.

“China has accumulated rich meteorological service experience in early warning and has continuously improved its technologies, models, and mechanisms. These efforts underpin the country’s high-quality socioeconomic development and contribute to a better quality of life for its people,” said Mr. XIONG.

He reiterated China’s willingness to share its expertise with other nations, emphasizing collaborative efforts in building international early warning platforms to address climate risks and strengthen resilience against extreme weather events.

International Recognition for China's Role in Climate Action

Ms. Ko Barrett of WMO commended China for its leadership in advancing climate science and its proactive role in supporting the work of the IPCC. She lauded China’s efforts in developing a people-centric approach to early warning systems and its strong coordination with government bodies to safeguard communities against climate-related disasters.

“China has set an exemplary template for the world in early warning practices. Its meteorological departments have demonstrated remarkable dedication by working closely with the government and other stakeholders to ensure the safety of its people,” Ms. Barrett stated. She also praised China's contributions to global early warning capacity building, particularly in assisting developing nations to enhance their preparedness for climate risks.

Similarly, Mr. Abdalah Mokssit, Secretary of the IPCC, acknowledged the successful outcomes of IPCC-62 and expressed gratitude for China’s meticulous organization of the session. He highlighted the intensive collaborative efforts behind the conference and recognized the dedication of Chinese counterparts in facilitating meaningful discussions on climate science and policy.

Key Takeaways from IPCC-62 and Future Directions

The outreach event featured in-depth discussions on the conclusions drawn from IPCC-62 and their implications for global climate governance. One of the critical achievements of IPCC-62 was the agreement on the outlines for the forthcoming Seventh Assessment Report (AR7). The outlines define the scope of the three Working Group reports:

Working Group I Report – Focuses on the physical science basis of climate change, assessing trends, projections, and underlying mechanisms.

– Focuses on the physical science basis of climate change, assessing trends, projections, and underlying mechanisms. Working Group II Report – Addresses impacts, adaptation, and vulnerabilities, evaluating the socio-economic and ecological consequences of climate change.

– Addresses impacts, adaptation, and vulnerabilities, evaluating the socio-economic and ecological consequences of climate change. Working Group III Report – Examines mitigation strategies, policy options, and technological advancements to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

The Co-Chairs of Working Group I and II, the Vice-Chair of Working Group III, and the Co-Chair of the Task Force on National Greenhouse Gas Inventories (TFI) presented insights into the direction of future climate research and policymaking. Officials from the IPCC Secretariat also provided informative presentations, detailing the next steps in preparing the AR7 and the timeline for contributions from global scientific communities.

Strengthening Global Collaboration in Climate Science

As the world grapples with increasing climate challenges, IPCC-62 underscored the urgency of international cooperation in climate science and policy development. The event in Hangzhou highlighted China’s growing role in shaping global climate discourse and its commitment to fostering partnerships that drive meaningful climate action.

The discussions at the outreach event also reinforced the need for stronger coordination among governments, scientific institutions, and international organizations to enhance climate resilience. Participants stressed the importance of integrating scientific findings into policy decisions and ensuring that climate action strategies align with the latest scientific knowledge.

Looking ahead, the implementation of the AR7 framework will be crucial in guiding climate negotiations, supporting adaptation measures, and shaping the global response to climate change. The event in Hangzhou served as a pivotal moment in strengthening the knowledge base for climate policy and reinforcing the shared responsibility of nations in combating the climate crisis.

With its deepening engagement in international climate initiatives, China reaffirmed its role as a key contributor to global climate governance. As the world prepares for the next phase of IPCC assessments, the insights from IPCC-62 will play a vital role in shaping the trajectory of climate action and ensuring a sustainable future for all.