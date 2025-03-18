Euro Surges Amid German Borrowing Vote, Dollar Falters Ahead of Fed Meeting
The euro has reached its highest levels against the dollar in over five months, driven by anticipated growth from Germany's borrowing proposal and potential peace developments between Russia and Ukraine. Meanwhile, the dollar has weakened following concerns about U.S. tariff policies, with investors focused on upcoming Federal Reserve and BOJ policy meetings.
The euro surged to its highest level in over five months against the dollar on Tuesday, as Germany's parliament prepared to vote on increased borrowing expected to stimulate growth across Europe's largest economy. The dollar, meanwhile, reached a two-week high against the yen as markets awaited the outcomes of Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan policy meetings.
Market attention is also on a potential Russia-Ukraine peace deal, bolstered by planned talks between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. German investor morale surged in March, as reported by the ZEW economic research institute, which noted a significant increase in economic sentiment dimensions.
A critical vote is expected in Germany's lower house, with Bavaria's Free Voters indicating support for the legislation. Bank of America anticipates the euro moving to 1.15 by 2025, with upcoming U.S. tariffs remaining a concern. This shift in monetary focus signals Germany's expansive fiscal agenda amidst declining confidence in the U.S. approach, impacting global forex dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
