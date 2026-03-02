India's Forex Reserves: A Year of Volatility and Gains

India's foreign exchange reserves exhibited contrasting trends in 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of India's recent data release. While nominal reserves rose by $19.4 billion, factors like a spike in gold prices and a weaker US dollar led to valuation gains totaling $50.2 billion.

Excluding valuation effects, reserves depleted by $30.8 billion, a sharp rise compared to the previous year's $13.8 billion depletion. This trend reflects a larger economic narrative of financial challenges.

The country's current account deficit improved slightly to $30.2 billion, yet the capital account experienced a downturn, showcasing a deficit of $0.6 billion after previous surpluses. These figures underline the complexities facing India's economic landscape.

