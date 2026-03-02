India's Forex Reserves: A Year of Volatility and Gains
India's foreign exchange reserves saw significant changes in 2025, with a nominal increase of $19.4 billion and notable valuation gains due to factors such as higher gold prices and US dollar depreciation. However, the reserves decreased by $30.8 billion on a balance of payments basis, amid current and capital account deficits.
India's foreign exchange reserves exhibited contrasting trends in 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of India's recent data release. While nominal reserves rose by $19.4 billion, factors like a spike in gold prices and a weaker US dollar led to valuation gains totaling $50.2 billion.
Excluding valuation effects, reserves depleted by $30.8 billion, a sharp rise compared to the previous year's $13.8 billion depletion. This trend reflects a larger economic narrative of financial challenges.
The country's current account deficit improved slightly to $30.2 billion, yet the capital account experienced a downturn, showcasing a deficit of $0.6 billion after previous surpluses. These figures underline the complexities facing India's economic landscape.
